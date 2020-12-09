The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information centre contract won’t be renewed

The Village to take over the centre’s management

The Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce will be losing the visitor information centre starting next year.

The Village of Burns Lake, has decided to not renew the Visitor Information Centre Operating Agreement with the chamber, effective Dec. 31, 2020 and instead will be handing over the reigns of the visitor centre to the village’s economic development department.

This move is part of the village’s tourism plan.

Under the new management structure, the village will be hiring a full-time tourism coordinator, job posting for which has already been issued. The coordinator will will be responsible for implementing the tourism plan, managing the day-to-day operation of the Visitors Information Centre and working closely with local tourism stakeholders to develop actions from the plan that support the growth of tourism in the Lakes District.

“The village will be working to develop Burns Lake and the surrounding area as a tourist destination. Our marketing efforts will focus on building on our new community brand and growing the community’s profile throughout the region,” said Sheryl Worthing, the village’s chief administrative officer.

The village has been working on their tourism plan and have been investing towards a new marketing strategy to turn tourism into the factor that would diversify the local economy. The village council also finalized on a new logo as part of the new tourism plan.

Some of the action plans under the tourism plan are to hire a tourism coordinator, develop a tourism committee, adopt a digital marketing strategy to replace the printed visitor guide, develop promotional plans for tourism and improving wayfinding.

“We believe that Burns Lake has an opportunity to leverage its existing assets to increase visitors and strengthen the local economy. The Visitor Information Center is central to the development of the tourism industry in the area. The Visitor Information Centre under the Economic Development Officer’s direction will help us develop a management framework that will increase tourism growth in our area,” said Mayor Dolores Funk in the media release issued by the village.

Currently the chamber is in the process of packing up at their present location and is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

Just Posted

The Food bank received a bottle depot donation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Food bank receives over $5,000 donation from bottle returns

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque to Candice Little of… Continue reading

Cram the cruiser 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Cram the Cruiser 2020, a huge success

Red Apple organized Cram the Cruiser 2020, to collect toys for Santa… Continue reading

Mill. (File photo)
Decker Lake mill planer up and running

Decker Lake Forest Products mill is back up and running. After a… Continue reading

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information centre contract won’t be renewed

The Village to take over the centre’s management

The store closure is to ensure safety for its senior volunteers and customers. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake thirft store closes its doors until further notice

Won’t be accepting donations during this time

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

Most Read