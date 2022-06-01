Health auxiliary volunteers, Helen brown, Emiko Fukushima and Donna Paynton. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Health auxiliary volunteers, Helen brown, Emiko Fukushima and Donna Paynton. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake and District Health Care Auxiliary

Seeks volunteers ahead of summer slump

The Burns Lake and District Health Care Auxiliary has spent over $85,000 for a variety of healthcare-related needs coming from the Lakes District Hospital and The Pines.

For the 2021-22 years, the auxiliary spent funds on two ongoing projects for the Lakes District Hospital, and donated several items such as power recliners, baby weighing scale, medical imaging Ergo XR chair, etc. for The Pines. They have also spent roughly $3,000 for the Tweedsmuir House.

“We also supply a scholarship every year to a deserving student who is going to enter the medical field and this year we had two so that is another $6,000,” said Jeanie Reimer, the president of the auxiliary.

While the auxiliary hasn’t made any donations to the community, Reimer said that any donations they would do in the future for the community, will have to be health-care related. She also said that anything they did to help the homeless was always free of charge.

Currently, the auxiliary and thrift store has 35 volunteers, and 20 board members.

“With COVID letting up, we are trying to recruit more volunteers as is everyone else. With Summer approaching so many volunteers and members go away, and while we will keep things going, we might have to close a week or so,” said Reimer.

Reimer said that the board was very grateful for all the volunteers and members who were with them through the tough COVID times. During the past two years, the thrift store accepted debit and credit for sales, which did wonders to their sales and helped them stay open and safe.

“COVID just made us all aware how fragile our health can be and so, we just made sure we had all safety measures in place,” said Reimer, crediting the community. “People are really wonderful in our community.”

Currently, depending on when the thrift store has enough volunteers, the operational hours are from 12 to 4 p.m., from Monday through Friday and third Saturday of each month.

