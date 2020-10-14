Burns Lake and Houston crew fighting wildfires in California

Crews from Northwest Fire Centre and Prince George Fire Centre sent to United States

20 crew members from the North have been sent to fight the deadly wildfires blazing in California, 13 are from Burns Lake and Houston crew. (Jeff Wilson photo/Plumas News)

20 crew members from the North have been sent to fight the deadly wildfires blazing in California, 13 are from Burns Lake and Houston crew. (Jeff Wilson photo/Plumas News)

The BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) crew from Burns Lake and Houston are fighting wildfires down south in California, alongwith several other crews since September.

As many as 20 crew members from the North have been sent to fight the deadly wildfires blazing in California, United States and the B.C. crew was last pictured in Plumas County during their break from fighting the North Complex fire. According to Nadina Fire Zone Officer Brad Blackwell, of the 20 crew members, 13 are from Burns Lake and Houston crew, two are from the Bulkley Fire Zone, one is from the Skeena Fire Zone, so from Terrace and an additional four are from the Prince George Fire Centre. Alec Phillips, who once was part of the Burns Lake crew but is now part of the for Vancouver Island crew and it was his father who first told Lakes District News about the work that the crew from the North is doing in the U.S.

Forrest Tower, who is the spokesperson for the BCWS’ US deployments said that the people from the Burns Lake and Houston area have been deployed to both Oregon and Northern California.

“The personnel in Oregon will be deployed there for another two weeks and BCWS will have resources in California for another three to four weeks, depending on fire activity,” he said.

Tower also gave some additional information on the deployment from the Northern region. For Oregon, one wildfire technician has been deployed from the Burns Lake Zone and for California, seven personnel are from the Burns Lake Unit Crew, two are from the Burns Lake Initial Attack Crew and four personnel from Houston are deployed to California as part of the Houston Initial Attack Crew.

A total of 431 resources have been deployed to United States to fight the wildfires, of which the Northwest Fire Centre has deployed three unit crews totalling 60 personnel. Prince George Fire Centre also deployed three unit crews totalling 60 personnel.

“While in the States, BC crews are remaining in their own bubble and don’t come into contact with American crews. They have separate camp infrastructure i.e. tent area, showers, meals, etc. and do not work directly alongside American firefighters. BCWS crews are doing daily self-assessments and are following strict health and safety guidelines. Upon return to BC, all deployed personnel will quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

Tower also said that any future deployments would come as a result of a request from the U.S. but as of now, there are no outstanding requests and so the crews that are there will most likely be the same and there won’t be any changes or new teams going out there.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

Port Authority gives big to historic-salmon research project

Skeena Sockeye Century Project using salmon DNA to map future recovery strategies

Jon Rempel will be running in the Nechako Lakes riding for the second time. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
BC Libertarian Candidate Jon Rempel’s second run

Wants to ensure society is not too dependent on the government

Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party - BC photo) It’s time to get rid of the corruption
Strong values underpin Christian Heritage Party candidate

He’s also suspicious of the COVID-19 pandemic

Dale Kalhood's Looking West, Gerrow Island painting. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
The second LDAC concert and Off the Wall art show

The arts council send off their second virtual show over the Thanksgiving weekend

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

Diane Killman, Burns Lake resident captured the beautiful and ever-changing colours of fall over at Francois Lake on Oct. 2. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local captures Fall in its full glory

Diane Killman, Burns Lake resident captured the beautiful and ever-changing colours of… Continue reading

Work on the pedestrian activate traffic light installation continued last week, with traffic slow downs. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Pedestrian-activated light now in operation in Burns Lake

Work on the installation for the pedestrian-activated traffic light continued last week,… Continue reading

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Raija Paul, 10, wants to sponsor 100 nights of family stays

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Most Read