Burns Lake and Lake Babine Nation get a $435, 000 grant for sidewalk improvement

The Village of Burns Lake and Lake Babine First Nation have been approved a $435, 000 grant amount to improve sidewalks connecting the two places.

The province announced the grant under its Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants for projects for the year 2020-2021.

According to the village, the project would help in enhancing the commute to work, schools, recreation, socializing, etc. Sheryl Worthing, the chief administrative officer for the village explained that the sidewalks would begin at the Lake Babine Nation Band office and run down Sus Ave to Center Street.

The sidewalk would then run down Center Street and connect to the hospital sidewalk, which would then continue down Ninth Avenue and Lorne Street. The Village of Burns Lake will be taking a lead on this project.

“This project is another great example of the partnership between Lake Babine Nation and the Village of Burns Lake. The sidewalks promote active living and enhance connections to the community,” said Worthing.

Dolores Funk, Mayor of Burns Lake, informed through a press release that this project would improve safety and convenience for residents of the community, including seniors living in Heritage Manor, and Tweedsmuir House and students walking to school.

“Redesigning our community to promote active transportation took a giant leap forward with the awarding of the grant to Lake Babine Nation and the Village of Burns Lake,” she said.

The village expects the project to be completed by this fall, however the exact timeline would be determined once the project contract has been awarded.

Other municipalities that have received a grant under this program are Fort St. John with a total of $413, 100 for three-multi-use pathways to improve connectivity within the community, Githa’at First Nation with a total of $433, 866 for the Txalgiu Destination Trail with additional amenities and water access for paddling transportation, Terrace with a total of $217, 635 for the Munroe Street Active Transportation Enhancements project to improve connectivity and easier access to local schools and Vanderhoof with a total of $328, 226 for the Riverside Park multi-use path project connecting community bus stop, seniors’ residence, tourist attractions and downtown.

An additional $25, 000 have been awarded to the Witset First Nation to develop transportation network plans.

