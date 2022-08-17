Burns Lake art show

Teresa Wojdak now has her painting in the art show and will be there until the end of August. The admission is by donation and the hours to view her paintings at the museum is Mon-Sat 9am to 4:30pm. Teresa enjoys oil painting and a lot of her artwork is themed around water. “Without water, life simply cannot be sustained. Without art, life would be dull and quiet.” – Teresa Wojdak (Kaitlyn Cardinal photos/Lakes District News)