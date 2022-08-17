art show

Burns Lake art show

Teresa Wojdak now has her painting in the art show and will be there until the end of August. The admission is by donation and the hours to view her paintings at the museum is Mon-Sat 9am to 4:30pm. Teresa enjoys oil painting and a lot of her artwork is themed around water. “Without water, life simply cannot be sustained. Without art, life would be dull and quiet.” – Teresa Wojdak (Kaitlyn Cardinal photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Skeena MLA Ellis Ross invites German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tour Kitimat LNG facilities
Next story
PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars

Just Posted

Edward the cat is in the care of the Prince Rupert SPCA after people found him wandering the streets with an open wound. (Contributed photo)
Cat with massive face wound found walking Port Edward streets for a week

Matthew Roy White is wanted by the Houston RCMP. He's considered armed and dangerous.
Man wanted by Houston RCMP on robbery, firearms charges

clouds
Beautiful skies

West Fraser’s announced on Aug.9 that it will cut 147 positions across Williams Lake, Fraser Lake and Quesnel after amending its B.C. operating plan. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Village of Fraser Lake working on transition plan for employees affected by West Fraser Timber announcement