Burns Lake artist completes second mural through the BC Rural Divided Grant

The Village of Burns Lake now has another mural to brag about.

Last week, local artist Steve Wilejto completed the second mural through the BC Rural Dividend Grant outside the Lakes Artisan Centre.

The mural, which consists of four panels, was based on the village’s rebranding and the four guidelines around this rebranding: land of opportunity, tight-knit community, healthy outdoor living, and hub for creativity/first nations culture, with each mural panel coinciding with and representing the four guidelines.

“I really enjoyed the process and what each panel symbolizes. I am born and raised here in the Lakes District, and have spent most of my life here so this place, its geography, the people, its history, and make up are in my blood,” said Wilejto. “I can connect to each panel on some level and I hope area residents and out-of-towners can connect to one or more of the panels on some level.”

In 2019, Burns Lake was awarded $100,000 out of the $1.2 million BC Rural Dividend Grant which the village decided to use for re-branding and for creating murals around the village based on the new brand. However, due to COVID, there was a delay in finalizing the village’s brand which delayed the mural project.

Wilejto completed the first mural last summer on the side of Red Apple however, he said, it took him considerably longer on this mural.

“I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to paint this mural and be part of such a cool project,” said Wilejto, extending his gratitude to the artisan center members and the Village of Burns Lake, for the opportunity to do the mural and put his own interpretation on what each panel symbolizes.

Wilejto now plans to take a bit of a break from murals.

“I have enjoyed the experience but have had a busy few years, not to mention I’ve got several commissioned paintings to get caught up on among other things,” he concluded.