Burns Lake band elects Clayton Charlie as Chief

The Ts’il Kaz Koh (Burns Lake Band) has elected Clayton Charlie as the band’s new chief.

The band held a re-election for the position of chief on April 14 after former chief Ray Gerow resigned.

The chief election had four candidates for chief, Clayton Charlie, Dan George, Albert L. Gerow and Ryan Tibbetts.

Charlie won the election with 24 votes, closely followed by Gerow at 23 votes, Tibbetts at 22 votes and George at 4 votes.

During an all-candidates meeting held on March 18, Charlie had said that one of the primary reasons for his running for the chief was because “it is time to think different, expect different and vote different.” He also said that the band was in a very critical time with little-to no knowledge of the dealings from the past several years, the finances are not in any form or order and that the staff and council are one and the same. He also said that he intended to eliminate nepotism and lateral violence.

In a Facebook post, Gerow congratulated Charlie and said, “Elections can be hard, on people, families can become polarized, and it can divide communities, even families and friends. You made some promises to be inclusive and bring the whole community together, among other promises. In which I’m happy to help with, because our future generations depends on it. I further want to wish you and your families all the best.”

Last year, the band held elections for chief and council in November and elected Ray Gerow as their new chief and Chickey Lorentz and Cecelia Sam as council. However, three months after the elections, Gerow stepped down, citing health reasons.

The process for the chief’s election was started soon after this.