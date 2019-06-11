Burns Lake bear encounter a cautionary tale

It’s unclear what did more to wake up a Burns Lake resident on the morning of May 27: his coffee or the bear in his backyard.

As he made his coffee, a large brown bear was seen snacking on a patch of grass just outside his window.

When he opened the backdoor, the bear ran off into the woods.

Despite the high number of bear sightings this month, there haven’t been more than usual, a government spokesperson said.

“The volume of calls that the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service are receiving in regards to bear complaints are normal for this time of year,” as Glen Small, Conservation Officer with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy told Lakes District News.

Though the May 27 encounter ended well for both parties, many bears in B.C. aren’t always so lucky and more than 1,000 are killed each year amid human-bear conflicts, said the B.C. Conservation Foundation.

“Almost all of these bears were attracted into neighbourhoods by improperly stored garbage and other attractants. Exposure to humans causes bears to lose their natural fear of people. When this happens, bears become a potential threat,” said the foundation.

The best way to not attract the large animals is to refrain from leaving outside garbage cans, pet and livestock food and compost piles.

Birdfeeders should be kept out of bears’ reach and seeds should be cleared away.

Pick fruit from fruit trees daily and don’t allow fruit to accumulate on the ground.

Beehives should be enclosed with electric fencing, and barbecue grills should be burned off after use.

If a bear comes onto the property, the Conservation Foundation advises that people stay calm and remain indoors.

“Often the bear is simply looking for food and will move on if it finds nothing to eat.”

If it climbs a tree, keep people and pets away and eventually the bear will climb down and leave.

If the bear stays around too long or becomes aggressive or threatening, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 or local police.

For more information on being “Bear Aware” check out the website www.bearaware.bc.ca

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

 

Previous story
Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires
Next story
Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

Just Posted

Up to $20K offered to small businesses affected by northwest B.C. wildfires

Red Cross has $10 million to dispense

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

The Office Pub & Grill celebrates grand opening

The Office Pub & Grill in Burns Lake has new owners and… Continue reading

Local events in June

Lakes District Arts Council regular meeting The next regular meeting of the… Continue reading

Ootsa Lake Bible Camp kicks off

Ootsa Lake Bible Camp celebrated their Kick Off Day on May 25… Continue reading

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 per cent higher

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Buy your own dinosaur fossil for as low as $7

T-rex fossils are all sold out

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Most Read