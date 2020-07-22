Burns Lake beer enthusiasts will now get a full 10 cent deposit on beer cans

Until last week, the Burns Lake Return-It depot was only able to give $0.075 deposit for returning beer cans due to a contract they had with Brewers’ Distributor Ltd. (BDL) however, starting last week, the depot will be giving back the full deposit.

The Burns Lake Return-It depot gave full deposits for most things except the beer bottles and cans as per their contract with BDL however, Chris Beach, the former Burns Lake mayor and current depot owner, said that Encorp Pacific, will now start accepting beer cans and some beer bottles for a full deposit.

Encorp Pacific is a not-for profit organization managing the recycling of beverage containers as well as electronics in B.C. “Some beer bottles are still under BDL however, Encorp is going to take all cans and most beer bottles,” said Beach. He will however be paying the customers the full 10 cents deposits for all beer cans and bottles in order to avoid any confusion.

Customers will also be able to bring in the beer cans and pop cans together.

“Before, people had to make sure beer cans and pop cans are separated but now all together will be accepted and it is way easier for my customers and my staff,” said Beach.

A lot of Burns Lake residents had to either drive up to Fraser Lake or Prince George to get the full price on their beer can and beer bottle returns. A limited number of cans and bottles were also accepted at the local BC Liquor Store up until the pandemic. Once the pandemic hit however, they stopped taking those returns as well and customers suddenly had no where to go for a full price.

“We think it is wonderful. They have more capacity to take returns and with their larger facility if they are able to give full deposits, we are very happy for them. And for the customers,” said LeeAnn, a clerk with the liquor store.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.