Burns Lake biathlete takes top prize

(L-R) Kieran Kelly, Côle Bender and Zachary Connelly stand on the podium at the Calforex Cup Biathlon Championships on Nov. 30, in Canmore, Alberta. Bender, a biathlete from Burns Lake won first place in the Youth Men category of the Sprint event. He followed that up with a third place finish in the Pursuit event on Dec. 1. (Submitted photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map