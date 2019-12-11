Burns Lake biathlete takes top prize

(L-R) Kieran Kelly, Côle Bender and Zachary Connelly stand on the podium at the Calforex Cup Biathlon Championships on Nov. 30, in Canmore, Alberta. Bender, a biathlete from Burns Lake won first place in the Youth Men category of the Sprint event. He followed that up with a third place finish in the Pursuit event on Dec. 1. (Submitted photo)