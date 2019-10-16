Burns Lake biathlete wins grant again

Biathlete Emily Dickson, formerly of Burns Lake was selected on Oct. 7 for a $10,000 athletic grant by the Canadian Olympic Committee. This was the second year in a row that Dickson was chosen for a Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence grant, which is used for training, equipment and travel costs. Dickson, who skis with the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club was among 55 athletes chosen for the accolade. (Submitted photo)