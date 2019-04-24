Burns Lake Bike Swap

The Burns Lake Mountain Biking Association held its Bike and Gear Swap on a wet April 13 morning at Burnt Bikes. Residents were selling various types of bicycles and other related gear such as helmets and GPS devices. Ten per cent of sales went towards maintenance of local mountain biking trails. (Blair McBride photo)
