Burns Lake boy showing true spirit of giving

Antoine Tom, akaDarth Vader from Star Wars, went around trick or treating to his family and friends homes but when he got back home, he realized they didn’t have any candy to give away for other kids coming to his place. When kids started coming to his house, without hesitating, Antoine grabbed his own trick or treat candy and started handing it out and sharing his joy with other kids. The family later got more candy for trick or treaters and Antoine was left with some candy for himself but his kind act showed the true spirit of sharing joy. “My son with the caring heart. I thought it was so sweet he wanted to make sure other kids got candy. He didn’t even care if he ended up giving out all what he just got,” said Sabrina Tom, about her son in a Facebook post. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.