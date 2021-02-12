Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)

Burns Lake breaks cold weather record

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Overnight Wednesday was cold in B.C., with many cities breaking records as the province gets hit with an arctic outflow, sparking a number of weather warnings from Environment Canada.

As much of the province turned into an ice box, at least a dozen cities, towns, or areas reached new all-time lows for Feb. 10.

Burns Lake Area saw -40.2 C which broke a record from -33.4 C set in 2018.

The oldest record to break was seen in Quesnel, which saw -35.3 C overnight, breaking the 1905 record of -34.4 C.

Weather warnings remain in effect for most of the province.

Weather records broken on Wednesday:

Clinton: -31 C (-29.8 C set in 2019)

Dease Lake Area: -40.7 C (-37.8 C set in 1951)

Mackenzie Area: -31.6 C (-28.5 C set in 2014)

Nelson: -12.8 C (-11.9 C in 2014)

Prince Rupert Area: -15.1 C (-12.2 C set in 1975)

Puntzi Mountain Area -41 C (-38.8 C set in 2019)

Quesnel: -35.3 C (-34.4 C set in 1905)

Sandspit Area: -7 C (-6.7 C set in 1975)

Smithers: -34.8 C (-30.6 set in 1939)

Sparwood: -27.8 C (-27.5 C in 2019)

Williams Lake: -30.2 C (-29.9 C set in 2019)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Severe weatherSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. opens latest round of funding to clean up dormant oil and gas wells
Next story
Mysterious European package from dead Russian artist mailed to Port Hardy family

Just Posted

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Burns Lake breaks cold weather record

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Earlier in January, this dog was found at the Eighth Ave apartments and had gone over someone’s fence. (Burns Lake lost and found pets photo/Lakes District News)
Pet neglect problem persists in Burns Lake

A new Facebook group to find solutions for better dog bylaws emerges

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN hoping to get an NDIT intern for 2021

The intern will be hired for the planning department

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

The USITC ruled that Canadian blueberries do not pose a threat to domestic American growers of the berry. (PIxabay photo)
Canadian blueberries ruled not a threat to American producers

American trade group determines import of Canadian blueberries does not pose trade threat

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
UPDATED: Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Most Read