Burns Lake Bruins return to practice

hockey
hockey
hockey
hockey
hockey
hockey

After a short break for the holidays, the Burns Lake U15 minor hockey team was back in action, hitting the ice for some practice on Jan. 6 at the Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Lakes District Secondary School Lakers return to practice
Next story
2021 brought record whale sightings, including multiple newborns to the Salish Sea

Just Posted

ed
Hot Topics for Jan. 12

Prince George RCMP suggest making sure your house number is clearly visible both day and night. (file photo)
Prince George RCMP say rural crime has gone up 22% since October of 2021

Peter Haugan, All Native Tournament organizer, said the choice to postpone the event was because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to give teams and communities time to be ready for the event. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
All Native Basketball Tournament postponed in Prince Rupert – again

Rapid tests are beginning to be rolled out nation-wide. (File photo/Black Press)
No rapid COVID-19 tests available in Burns Lake