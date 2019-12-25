The 2020 budget sets aside $36,000 for village office maintenance and upgrades — replacing carpeting, resurfacing parking lot, replacing exterior wall vents and replacing the east exit doors’ wood frames with metal. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake budget: taxes to increase by two per cent

Village office to receive upgrades in 2020

Property owners in Burns Lake can expect an increase of two per cent in municipal taxes, according to the Village of Burns Lake.

Council approved the village’s financial plan at a Dec. 11 budget meeting — the last scheduled budget meeting. The next step is the approval of a bylaw that outlines the village’s five year financial plan on Jan. 7.

The two per cent increase equates to $14 per $100,000 of residential assessment, said Sheryl Worthing, the village’s chief administrative officer, adding the tax increase is unlikely to change unless something unexpected needs to be added to budget.

The municipal tax increase is expected to be offset by a corresponding decrease in regional district taxes, according to the village.

The 2020 budget includes approximately $36,000 for village office maintenance and upgrades — replacing carpeting, resurfacing parking lot, replacing exterior wall vents and replacing the east exit doors’ wood frames with metal.

The village also plans to upgrade the office’s lighting and windows to be more energy efficient using additional funding from its climate action reserve.

Worthing said the upgrades to the village office are necessary to maintain the facility to an acceptable standard and to reduce energy costs while reducing the municipality’s carbon footprint.

The 2020 budget also sets aside $125,750 to improve fire protection in Burns Lake. This includes reinforcing the fire hall’s exterior exit stairs, as well as paving of the ramp and side of the building to correct drainage issues. The latter will be done in conjunction with the resurfacing of village office’s parking lot.

The Lakeside Multiplex will receive upgrades estimated to cost $134,500 in 2020, including roof modifications, gym equipment, a recreation centre sign and outdoor tables.

In addition, $10,000 has been budgeted to refinish the skateboard park.

When it comes to the downtown core redevelopment project, its completion is still pending the availability of grant funding.

The project’s phase two, estimated to cost $725,160, which would be funded entirely by grants, has now been pushed to 2021 and will continue to be moved forward until grant funding becomes available.

