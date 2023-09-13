Burns Lake business excellence awards

There are 110 tickets available for the public to attend this award ceremony

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award Ceremony will be held on Oct. 21, 6 p.m. at the Tweedsmuir Park Rod & Gun Club located on Babine Road.

“The theme for the event is ‘A Night in Vegas.’ We haven’t had a big celebration since 2019 so we are planning for a great evening. There will be a a delicious meal served and a live band so people can dance the night away. Attendees will also be able to gamble [with play money],” said Randi Amendt Manager of Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $50 per person and are on sale now and available at the chamber office.

“We will have 110 tickets available to the public,” said Amendt.

The chamber is looking for volunteers to help out.

“We are looking for volunteers, we need people to help park vehicles, decorate, DD, and dealers at our poker tables,”Amendt said. Anyone interested in helping out can contact the chamber’s office at 250-692-3773.

The finalists from different categories who are competing for the award are as follows:

Not-for-Profit-Service Club of the Year Award

Burns Lake Public Library, The Link and Lakes District Museum

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Home Hardware, Burns Lake Automotive and North Point Studio

Indigenous Business of the Year Award

Burns Lake Native Development Corporation, Subway and Crossroads Cannabis

Paul Sandercott Business of the Year Award

Tahtsa Group, Industrial Transformers and Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts

Retail Excellence Award

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts, P & B Feeds ‘n’ Needs and Woods N’ Water

Resource Industry Award

Babine Forest Products, Coastal GasLink and Tahtsa Group

New Business of the Year Award

Arcade Party Rentals, The Mountpress Juice Cafe and Crossroads Cannabis

Professional Service Award

Corridor 16 Graphics & Signs, ACI Computer Service and North Point Studio

Recreation, Leisure & Hospitality Excellence Award

A & W Restaurant, Lakeside Multiplex and Takysie Lake Resort

Customer Service Employee Of The Year Award

Riley Jubinville – P & B Feeds n’ Needs, Lorenzo Charlie – A & W Restaurantt, Alex England – Tweedsmuir Hotel & Pub, Amber Allen – Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Rivey Sackney – Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts and Caleb Shively – Crossroads Cannabis

Voting for the Business excellence awards will end on Sept. 21 at noon. For the final voting, voter’s name and contact number is required to be given otherwise the ballot will not be counted.

A person can only vote once. Here is the voting link for the businesses: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BEAVoting