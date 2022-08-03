summer camp

Burns Lake camp phoenix

The Village of Burns Lake recreational department runs a summer camp – Camp Phoenix. It is for ages 5-12 (K-Grade 7) July 4 – Sept. 2 (excluding holidays). The camp runs Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 5.pm. Last week the kids did crafts and fun activities. (Kaitlyn Cardinal photos/Lakes District News)

