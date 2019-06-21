Burns Lake celebrates Aboriginal Day

Burns Lake kicked off Aboriginal Day on June 21 with a parade down Highway 16. Floats from the six local First Nations made their way through town. Children wasted no time in accepting the candy and freezies offered by most of the float members. Community groups and Burns Lake businesses also participated in the parade.

The festivities continued afterwards at Spirit Square where drummers from the Lake Babine Nation performed and people danced. Also performing were Jesse Ogen and Sam Holden who sang and played guitar. A free, traditional lunch of moose meat, bannock and rice was offered to attendees.

There were numerous winners of the parade float contest. In the Business category, Industrial Transformers took first place, Southside Health and Wellness won second, and Burnt Bikes came third. In the Clubs category, Spirit North came first and the Lakes District Fall Fair Association came second. In the Aboriginal Organization category, Lake Babine Nation Child & Family came first, Cheslatta Carrier Nation was second, and the Lake Babine Nation drum group came third. In the Schools and Daycare category, Lakes District Secondary School First Nations Class came first, Lake Babine Nation Kindergarten came second, and Lake Babine Nation Youth won third. And in the Animals category, the Lakes District Pony Club won first place and Gerald Whitford came second. (Blair McBride photos)