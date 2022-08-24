Burns Lake Chamber gearing up to bring back Tradeshow in 2023

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce will be once again hosting their popular tradeshow in the summer of 2023.

Chamber’s Executive Director, Randi Amendt, explained that the feedback they received from the 2019 tradeshow was that their business improved greatly with many new customers that hadn’t realized the product and services that were available in the community.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the tradeshow in 2023. The last tradeshow was held in 2019 and was a huge success and so we anticipate the 2023 tradeshow will also be successful. Our town is very supportive and so many people look forward to it,” said Amendt.

The tradeshow is slated for May 12 and 13, 2023, and the registration forms are available on the chamber’s website as well as at the chamber’s office at 258 Highway 16.

The 2019 tradeshow which took place after the 2011 show, was seen as a huge success with over 1,600 people coming through the doors.

Amendt said she is expecting more people to attend the 2023 tradeshow.

“We will have 40 booths indoors and then another 10 outside,” noted Amendt.

A 10×10 booth will cost $400 and additional booths will cost $200. The booths will not come equipped with electricity, however, with the availability of outside booths, some might want to opt for that.

Non-profits will be charged $200 per booth, however, only 10 booths are available for non-profits.

The setup for the booths will be between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and the takedown of the booths will be between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 14, 2023.

“Many of the vendors/businesses said they would absolutely participate in the 2023 tradeshow. It is so important to showcase our amazing businesses,” Amendt said.

Those who have questions around the tradeshow or wold like to book a booth are encouraged to contact the chamber directly by calling 250-692-3773.