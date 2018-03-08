Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive, board

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce installed its new executive and board March 7.

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce has a new board and executive following its annual general meeting on March 7.

Laura Blackwell, who was vice president last year, is now the president followed by Lianne Olson who takes over as vice president with the treasurer now being Richard Vossen and the secretary being Alice Harris.

Board members named are Ameet Sign, Karen Sirfalk, Klaus Posselt, Madisen Marr, Ken Neilson, Linda Uchacz, Lynn Synotte, Paul Hilliard and Rueben Gaytan.

With their terms completed as of March 7, Luke Strimbold, Greg Brown and Bonnie Fehr are no longer on the board.

Blain Cunningham, Erin Martens and Linda Saugstad resigned their board positions earlier, necessitating an influx of new board members.

Sponsors for the annual general meeting were Rio Tinto and Trans Canada, the company that would build the natural gas pipeline to serve the prospective LNG Canada liquefied natural gas faciility at Kitimat.

Olson, who is Rio Tinto’s representative in the region, spoke of Rio Tinto’s three-year, $90,000 commitment to School District 91’s careers and trades program as well as its $450,000, three-year commitment to providing breakfasts to school students in the region.

A guest speaker was Frank Varga, the general manager of the Burns Lake Community Forest who gave an update on its activities.