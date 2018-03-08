The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce installed its new executive and board March 7.

Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce names new executive, board

Business organization held its annual general meeting March 7

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce has a new board and executive following its annual general meeting on March 7.

Laura Blackwell, who was vice president last year, is now the president followed by Lianne Olson who takes over as vice president with the treasurer now being Richard Vossen and the secretary being Alice Harris.

Board members named are Ameet Sign, Karen Sirfalk, Klaus Posselt, Madisen Marr, Ken Neilson, Linda Uchacz, Lynn Synotte, Paul Hilliard and Rueben Gaytan.

With their terms completed as of March 7, Luke Strimbold, Greg Brown and Bonnie Fehr are no longer on the board.

Blain Cunningham, Erin Martens and Linda Saugstad resigned their board positions earlier, necessitating an influx of new board members.

Sponsors for the annual general meeting were Rio Tinto and Trans Canada, the company that would build the natural gas pipeline to serve the prospective LNG Canada liquefied natural gas faciility at Kitimat.

Olson, who is Rio Tinto’s representative in the region, spoke of Rio Tinto’s three-year, $90,000 commitment to School District 91’s careers and trades program as well as its $450,000, three-year commitment to providing breakfasts to school students in the region.

A guest speaker was Frank Varga, the general manager of the Burns Lake Community Forest who gave an update on its activities.

Previous story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife

Just Posted

Drug bust in Fort St. John

On Feb. 24, 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP Drug Section and… Continue reading

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Sawmill explosion fine appealed once again

Two were killed in Jan. 2012 tragedy

Burns Lake therapist keeps women’s hockey team at the ready at Winter Olympics

Team focused on gold medal repeat

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

B.C. legislature declares kids no longer ’strangers’ in chamber

All parties support motion to mark International Women’s Day

Charges stayed against adult in Vancouver Island cat torture case

But charges against two teenagers involved are proceeding.

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal says he’s ‘shocked and devastated’ by media attention in India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Most Read