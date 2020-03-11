Burns Lake citizens of the decade

The recipients of the 2020 Bill Konkin Citizen(s) of the Decade award have been chosen.

The award goes to one, or two (if there’s a deserving couple that works together) people who spend a significant amount of personal time volunteering in the Lakes District area.

The Citizen of the Year committee gathers nominations for the award, and puts it to a vote. This year the majority of members voted for John and Sandra Barth.

“We’ve lived in the community for 50 years, arriving here in 1970 as a young family, and we were both in the teaching profession. When we retired 16 years ago, we became involved in many different community organizations. The one that we devote most of our time to is the Lakes District Arts Council,” said Sandra.

“One of the things I would say, is that we are being recognized as volunteers, and right now what I’m doing is sending out thank you notes for a major project we had going last week. So, when we are recognized, what I think is also being recognized, is all the volunteers that stand behind us and make happen all the activities we organize,” added John.

Sixteen years ago, the mayor of Burns Lake, whom they knew personally, had a project for them. They agreed to it, and dove head-first into the arts council work. Since then, they’ve been managing and even growing the organizing, including bringing around six performers to Burns Lake each year, said Sandra.

The two attend a yearly conference in Burnaby, B.C., called Pacific Contact, where they connect with performers looking to travel the province and showcase their talent. They then go home and finalize the details throughout the year. They’re responsible for helping the performers with travel, accommodation and even food, while they stay in the area for the show.

It’s been so much work sometimes, that it’s almost been a part-time job, said Sandra. But they’ve enjoyed it a lot, too, she said.

“We’ve met so many fascinating people, and had so many wonderful, memorable experiences,” added John.

The two are also part of the Burns Lake Seniors Society, the Omineca Ski Club, the Senior Curling club, the Senior Carpet Bowling, among other things, they said.

Chair of Citizen of the Year committee, Doug Campbell, said the Barths are willing volunteers for just about anything happening in the Lakes District area, in addition to their arts council management. He recalled them recently being part of the volunteer group at the BC Biathlon Cup, and helping with cooking for evacuees during fire season last year.

“As someone said to me, whenever you go to an event in the community, John and Sandra are there,” said Campbell.

The committee is comprised of all people who have been past winners of the Citizen of the Year award. During the vote for who would win the Decade award, the Barths were asked to sit out, because of their nomination, said Campbell.

And they weren’t told they won until it was announced—to their surprise—at a community ballet performance the couple was attending a few weeks ago, said Campbell.

John and Sandra were given a beautiful bouquet of flowers at the time, and the more lasting award they’ll receive is still yet to be decided on. The Citizens of the Year honourees receive a wooden clock with an engraved plaque on it, so it will likely be similar, said Campbell.