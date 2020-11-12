Remembrance Day in Burns Lake 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake comes together for a socially-distanced Remembrance Day

Burns Lake came together on Remembrance Day, outside in the CNC parking area at the Cenotaph.

This year’s Remembrance Day was a ceremony unlike every other year, with socially distanced people and a single wreath laid out at the cenotaph. The parade of uniformed, and this time masked men and women in the service, that started from the RCMP detachment, was then redirected towards the Burns Lake Chamber where the members stood, facing the memorial spot. Doug Phair, who was the Master of Ceremonies, welcomed everyone after which Elizabeth Phair sang “Oh Canada”. Two minutes silence was observed after this, followed by Marnie Phair reading out In Flanders Fields. Prayers were said by Padre Donna Harrison after which wreaths were presented by representatives.

Fraser McGaw put in a poppy flower on the wreath, representing the federal government and the RCMP, Bernadette Pebbles represented the provincial government, Luke Bouchard was for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako, Mayor Dolores Funk represented the village of Burns Lake, Marvin Gerow represented the Burns Lake First Nations, Crystal Blair stood for the serving members, Jim McBride represented the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 50, Rob Krause stood for Burns Lake Fire/Rescue and Shawn Watson represented the BC Ambulance Services.

Once all the representatives had placed their poppies on the wreath and paid their respects, everyone sang God Save the Queen and the ceremony was then wrapped up. Several people were seen standing by their cars, socially distanced, who then came to the cenotaph and paid their respects.

While there was no food and celebration at the legion afterwards, the members of the legion were certainly pleased with the turnout and how safely and successfully the ceremony was conducted.

