Burns Lake Comfor donates

Burns Lake Community Forest (BLCF) donated a cheque of $5000 to the Centennial Ball Drop at this year’s fall fair on Sept. 9. Local resident Johnny Johnson organized a fund raiser to help out the Burns Lake Ladies Auxiliary. Johnson said, “The ladies auxiliary and the hospital have projects which need support right now. The nurse’s quarters needs to be cleaned up for accommodating more nurses who can come and enjoy working here.” Johnson also said, “I would like to have a maternity ward and a dialysis machine, but that’s just a dream.” Johnson thinks, it would be a money saver for the government and it would be good for the community for not driving to Prince George for a test. (L-R) Johnny Johnson, Destiny Wooldrige, Skyler Rose and Frank Varga, manager of BLCF. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
