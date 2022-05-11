Burns Lake Comfor donates for a good cause

Burns Lake Community Forests donated $4050 for supporting and funding the Infant Development Program Books for Babies Program. The “Books for Babies” bag welcomes newborns to our community during their healthy baby visit with the public health nurse and gifts each child with another book during their immunization or healthy child visit. Essentially each child receives six carefully chosen books in their first five years. (L-R) Comfor manager Frank Varga and Sharla Van Zanten coordinator of Infant Development Program. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News).