Burns Lake community events

Open Mic at the Multiplex

The first Open Mic Coffee House of the 19/20 season will take place on Oct. 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, and the music happens between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Lakeside Multiplex. Expect to be entertained by local performers, ‘first-timers’ and young people, and to enjoy coffee, tea and baked goodies. Admission is $5; performers are admitted free. For more information, e-mail Jim Loeb at james_loeb@hotmail.com

Rose Lake Coffee House

The Fall Rose Lake Coffee House, hosted by the Rose Lake Community Club, takes place on Oct. 5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, and the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. Coffee, tea and delicious desserts by Magi will be available. Contact 250-685-8102 for more information.

