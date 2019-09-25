Burns Lake community events

The ‘Friends of the Track Event’ takes place on Sept. 25 at the Lakes District Secondary School track. (Blair McBride photo)

Get on track

All are invited to the ‘Friends of the Track Event’ on Sept. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk, jog, run, skip and learn about the project to resurface the Lakes District Secondary School track. Information will be available on site, and donations are welcome.

Krystle Dos Santos in the LDSS MPR

The first performance in the Lakes District Arts Council’s 14th season takes place on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. sharp at LDSS. Krystle Dos Santos, a soul singer/songwriter with Guyanese roots, has been performing for more than a decade. Known for her powerful voice and infectious warmth, her show includes original soul music and Motown classics made famous by The Supremes, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. She’s currently writing her fourth studio album to be released in 2019. Krystle is developing a show called “Hey Viola!” to honour activist Viola Desmond that will premiere in 2019.

Tickets are now on sale for the Krystle Dos Santos performance at LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Look for our ads in Lakes District News. Don’t miss the kick-off to LDAC’s 14th season, see a special art exhibition curated by Gerda Volz, and enjoy delicious treats by Lena Nazaruk.

For more information on Krystle Dos Santos, click on this link: https://www.krystledossantos.com/home

Last day to vote in the BEA

The last day to vote for your favourite business or non-profit, or for outstanding customer service, in this year’s Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is Monday, September 30th. Watch for more information, coming soon, about the Business Excellence Awards Dinner and Dance on Saturday, October 19th at the Rod and Gun Club Hall. For more information, click on this link:

Deadline to order pumpkin pies

St. Paul’s United Church in sponsoring its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Sale. Nine-inch freshly-baked pumpkin pies with ginger cookie trim are available for $15. Order pies by Oct 4. Pick-up is on Oct. 12 between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the LDSS foyer. Place your order now as quantities are limited.

Call Betty at 250-692-7435 to order.