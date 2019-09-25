The ‘Friends of the Track Event’ takes place on Sept. 25 at the Lakes District Secondary School track. (Blair McBride photo)

Burns Lake community events

Get on track

All are invited to the ‘Friends of the Track Event’ on Sept. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk, jog, run, skip and learn about the project to resurface the Lakes District Secondary School track. Information will be available on site, and donations are welcome.

Krystle Dos Santos in the LDSS MPR

The first performance in the Lakes District Arts Council’s 14th season takes place on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. sharp at LDSS. Krystle Dos Santos, a soul singer/songwriter with Guyanese roots, has been performing for more than a decade. Known for her powerful voice and infectious warmth, her show includes original soul music and Motown classics made famous by The Supremes, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin. She’s currently writing her fourth studio album to be released in 2019. Krystle is developing a show called “Hey Viola!” to honour activist Viola Desmond that will premiere in 2019.

Tickets are now on sale for the Krystle Dos Santos performance at LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre. Look for our ads in Lakes District News. Don’t miss the kick-off to LDAC’s 14th season, see a special art exhibition curated by Gerda Volz, and enjoy delicious treats by Lena Nazaruk.

For more information on Krystle Dos Santos, click on this link: https://www.krystledossantos.com/home

Last day to vote in the BEA

The last day to vote for your favourite business or non-profit, or for outstanding customer service, in this year’s Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is Monday, September 30th. Watch for more information, coming soon, about the Business Excellence Awards Dinner and Dance on Saturday, October 19th at the Rod and Gun Club Hall. For more information, click on this link:

Deadline to order pumpkin pies

St. Paul’s United Church in sponsoring its 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Sale. Nine-inch freshly-baked pumpkin pies with ginger cookie trim are available for $15. Order pies by Oct 4. Pick-up is on Oct. 12 between 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the LDSS foyer. Place your order now as quantities are limited.

Call Betty at 250-692-7435 to order.

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail
Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Canada is pretty and welcoming, says Hélène from Belgium

When Belgian exchange student Hélène Georges stepped out of the airport in… Continue reading

RDBN blasts agriculture land use rules

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) board members slammed the Agricultural Land Commission… Continue reading

Burns Lake wins medals at BC Games

The dozen Burns Lake competitors who went south to Kelowna for the… Continue reading

An overworked ranger who helped build community

Walter Wilson, qualified mining engineer and prospector, came to Burns Lake as… Continue reading

Beetle survey, treatment in region to cost $100,000

A noted increase in the volume of timber killed by spruce beetles… Continue reading

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

B.C. reveals who will participate in its upcoming money laundering inquiry

The B.C. government called the inquiry in May following three independent reviews

Talks with Horgan on safety of Bamfield bus crash road were productive, FN chief says

Huu-ay-aht First Nations had a ‘productive discussion’ with B.C. Premier John Horgan

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Burns Lake has flower power

Editor: I want to compliment all of the hard-working individuals in the… Continue reading

