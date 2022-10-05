Burns Lake Community Forest explains why the controlled burn happened

Burns Lake Community Forest (BLCF) completed its first ever prescribed fire activity since the inception of the community forest pilot project being issued back in late the 90s.

This is a milestone step in forest management, ecosystem restoration and putting good fire back into an ecosystem that desperately needs fire to rejuvenate and regrow.

A prescribed fire is different from a wildfire in that it takes a team of professionals and experts; fire specialists, fire fighters, forest professionals and statutory decisions makers to support and bring it to fruition. This team sets management objectives and desired outcomes through detailed planning from site preparation to ignition, to mop-up or putting out any hot spots.

The most important part of a prescribed fire is it is only implemented under specific weather conditions that are closely monitored leading up to the day of ignition and following through the burning process.In comparison to a wildfire that usually happens under the most extreme weather conditions and generally no or limited opportunity for pre-planning. Fire specialists in a wildfire are general in a reactive mode to control and manage the fires direction, prioritizing objectives with resources and environmental conditions they are dealt.

In the last 75-80 years we have done an amazing job removing fire from ecosystems that need fire for restoration and forest succession (regrowth and rejuvenation). This desire and success of removing fire, coupled with the impact of the mountain pine beetle epidemic, the desire to hold forests around communities in static states by having large areas of our landscape constrained by social constructs such as visual objectives. These social constructs have created forests around our communities that are primed for fire.

Around the community of Burns Lake our ecosystem has a natural fire return interval of 120-140 years. Meaning, without human interaction, fire would naturally replace the forest.

We acknowledge that our activities may have caused some concern and may have triggered for some, unintended emotional impacts, due to our exposure to the impacts of wildfire in and around our communities in the past few years. We also recognize that most interaction the public has had with fire unless in front of a campfire has not been positive. However, if we do not strategically apply fire to the landscape and manage the extent of the fuel loading in and around our communities, our ability to effectively manage future wildfires will be maybe met with catastrophic impacts to our infrastructure and our communities.

This collaborative effort was made possible by the leadership of the Burns Lake Community Forest in partnership with BC Wildfire Service, the Burns Lake Ministry of Forest, Shifting Mosaics Consulting, Northern Fire WoRx and a team of local contractors; Tahtsa Timber Ltd., Gary Phillips Trucking and Peace Creek Contracting. BLCF ensured that the prescribed fire implementation was also supported by an arial team, led by Qwest Helicopters with over 40 plus years of experience applying good fire to the land and supporting fire suppression activities in the province of B.C.

Mop-up and patrol of prescribed fire continued throughout the weekend following the ignition. Post-fire effects will be monitored into the future through research opportunities examining the ecological benefits that fire generates. This will help us learn more about fuel management and fire intensities in our forest around our communities. This learning will contribute to our future management activities to better reflect fire in the landscape.

The Burns Lake Community Forest staff and board was a huge help, they not only helped support the success of this project, but they kept the vision and mission of our goals at the forefront, making Burns Lake Community Forest the top performing community forest in the province of B.C.

Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem that we live in. The BLCF is proud to be a provincial leader in putting prescribed fire on the land. Under prescribed conditions, it’s never too late to bring fire back to our land.

–Frank Varga RPF General Manager