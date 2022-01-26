Burns Lake Community Forest hopes people can enjoy their donation soon

The Burns Lake Community Forest made a huge donation of $72,500 to the Beacon Theatre back in late October, posting on Facebook that they hope 2022 will bring opportunity to fill the theatre once again. (BL Comfor photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map