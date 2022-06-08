Burns Lake Community Foundation makes donations

Burns Lake Community Foundation made a donation to St. Luke’s Church in the lake of $4545 (T0p) and also another donation of $5000to Chinook Community Resources. The foundation’s grant cycle opens early in the year and closes by the end of March. Founded in 2006, the foundation has distributes donations to successful organizations throughout the Lakes District. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
