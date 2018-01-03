Burns Lake Community Garden a source of local pride

Building a large greenhouse is one of the ideas being considered by the Burns Lake Community Garden Society for 2018.

“If we do go ahead, it would be a simple steel frame high tunnel greenhouse that would extend the season by a few weeks in the spring and a couple of weeks in the fall,” explained Tracey Payne, member of the Burns Lake Community Garden Society.

Apart from extending the gardening season, the greenhouse would also provide gardeners with the opportunity to grow tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers – all things that cannot be grown outside in Burns Lake.

Discussions about the greenhouse are expected to take place in the new year, so the society has not yet estimated the cost of the project.

According to Payne, building a year-round greenhouse is not an option for the society since the cost would be prohibitive and there’s currently no electricity at the garden.

In 2017, the community garden saw the installation of a wheelchair-accessible outhouse, a water line extension, new beds and the near completion of the garden shed.

Payne said society members have been surprised by the number of people who visit the garden just because it is a calm and beautiful place.

“We see people coming with their lunches to sit in the sunshine,” she said. “The sandbox that we installed last year is more popular than we would have imagined.”

“There are some children’s therapists who are using the garden to interact with clients,” she continued. “Increasingly we have more young families involved. We may do more in the future to enhance the garden as a neighbourhood space.”

But perhaps the most rewarding part of the garden’s continuous improvement is to witness the growing community pride, said Payne.

“[Pride] Not just from members of the garden, but from the citizens of Burns Lake. Many times this past summer I have seen people touring the garden with visitors from away… showing off our accomplishments.”

Payne has also noticed a growing interest from the community to contribute to the garden any way they can.

“There is a lot of willingness to volunteer in this community,” she said. “I think what was missing previously at the community garden was the formation of a non-profit society – some people who cared enough to lay out all that was needed, and invite others to help get the job done.”

“It has been a big undertaking, but a real joy to see how many people have taken a part in it, to create something wonderful for the community,” she added.

The Burns Lake Community Garden Society has recently held their annul general meeting. Payne, Beate Marquardt, Rande McMurray, Paula Laurie and Sam Young-Finch are all returning for a third year on the board of directors. The new directors for 2018 are Jenn McIntyre and Maddy Catford.

“I think you can call it a win when the same people continue to show up and that new people want to join your organization,” said Payne.

