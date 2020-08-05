Burns Lake community garden brimming with veggies, and joy

The Burns Lake Community Garden, located on Nault Lane, is now filled with rows of beds filled with beautiful vegetable plantations. Kale, lettuce, potatoes, spring onions are just some of the very many plants you will find in the garden that is being cared for by the community. The greenhouse within the garden is also brimming with a variety of vegetables ranging from basil to cucumber and tomatoes. Residents who have booked the garden beds, visit the community garden to weed, water their plants regularly. On one such sunny day last week, a local was seen watering her garden beds while unexpectedly making a rainbow. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)



