Burns Lake paramedics stand with Guy Epkens-Shaffer – Burns Lake Community paramedic. (L-R) Vivian, Guy and Andrew. Epkens-Shaffer had a display at the Lakeview Mall on May 11, to bring awareness to the community on what a community paramedic does. Epkens-Shaffer said, “We do numerous things such as wellness checks, Covid shots, community outreach, health promotion, Narcan training, Stop the bleed training for mainly 65 plus clients.” Community paramedicine is improving access to health care in rural communities and trying to fill the gaps in health cares services. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)