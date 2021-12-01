Burns Lake council applying for export development grant

VBL council will submit $10,000 of matching funds with the application for the $10,000 grant. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Village of Burns Lake (VBL) council has approved a motion to apply to the Export Development Fund of the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA). The decision was made during a meeting on Nov. 23.

The goal of the application is to research the potential for shipping products manufactured, produced or grown in the area to markets serviced by the PRPA.

According to a report from VBL Economic Development Office Ken Guenter, opportunities from the grant could be related to the existing industry in domestic markets, new or expanded industries that would be viable in export markets, or existing export industries that are not currently using the Port of Prince Rupert.

In other words, Prince Rupert represents a potential competitive advantage over existing trade routes.

The grant will provide a study to determine regional industry mapping, identify existing and future product volumes, existing businesses and producers, existing relevant supply chain activities, degree of existing collaboration within an industry, and other relevant factors related to labour and capital productivity.

In addition, other eligible activities include market viability research especially in Asian markets, analysis of regional competitiveness for an industry compared to other areas, as well as development of new supply chain alternatives for businesses.

With the grant application, $10,000 of matching funds is required for the request of the $10,000 grant. VBL council approved the allocation of the required funds from the Burns Lake Community Forest reserves.

The motion for the application was unanimously approved by council, without any added discussions.