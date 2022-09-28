Burns Lake council eliminated weekend work for village crews at the start of the winter season in 2017, but directed staff to increase winter snow removal services later in the season. (Lakes District News file photo)

Burns Lake council attended UBCM meeting held in Whistler Sept.12 to 16

The council met with several cabinet ministers to discuss pressing issues

Village of Burns Lake council attended the annual convention of the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) and met with several cabinet ministers and discussed a wide range of topics.

Acting Mayor Henry Wiebe, along with councillors Kevin White, Kristy Bjarnason and Charlie Rensby attended the meeting held in Whistler from Sept. 12 to 16.

The council met with the forest Minister Katrine Conroy to discuss about old growth management areas.

Burns Lake council submitted a resolution that was passed in a block by the delegates regarding Community Forest Escalating Stumpage. The resolution gives direction to UBCM to petition the Province of British Columbia to maintain the tabular rate structure for community forest agreements.

The council members met with Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and requested funding for a food security program.

They also spoke with Ravi Kahlon, the minister responsible for jobs, economic recovery and innovation, about creating partnership opportunities to help reduce the tax burden on residents.

The critical staffing shortages at the emergency room in Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre were communicated to representatives from Northern Health Authority. They also discussed the lack of housing as well as the fast-tracking of health care workers from other countries.

The council participated and signed the memorandum of understanding between the Resource Benefits Alliance and the province.

Council also asked to meet with the Minister of Health, and the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure but those meetings were denied.

During the week-long conference council also attended various workshops on topics such as renewable energy, immigration solutions, housing and health care.

