Burns Lake council raises pay

Burns Lake village council members raised their pay at their March 20, 2018 meeting.

With an increase of 1.75 percent over 2017, councillors will receive $8,520 annually, while the mayor’s pay will reach $18,073.

The village’s most recent five-year financial plan allows for the 1.75 percent increase over last year’s rates, according to a council report recommending the pay increase.

The report also notes that inflation is forecast at 1.9 percent for 2018, and that village staff members receive an annual increase of 1.75 percent.

Currently, the Houston mayor’s stipend is $15,783 while each councillor is paid $7891 annually. Houston council waived their pay increase in 2017. This was not the first time that council has waived this increase. In fact, there has been no increase in remuneration paid to mayors and councillors since 2010. Houston council has included funding in the 2018 budget for a review of council’s annual remuneration.

Burns Lake council voted unanimously in favour of the increased remuneration.