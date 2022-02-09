Burns Lake Councillor Charlie Rensby continues old growth fight

Councillor Charlie Rensby is organizing a fundraiser for rally being planned in Victoria on Feb. 22 to fight old growth deferrals. (Charlie Rensby photo/Lakes District News)

Village of Burns Lake Councillor Charlie Rensby remains strong in his stand against the provincial announcement from 2021 of old growth deferrals.

Rensby, who previously made a trip to Victoria in late 2021 to speak with meet with MLAs and government workers about the issue, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for a planned convoy and rally to the that is set to take place on Feb. 22 at the Victoria Parliament buildings.

All funding will go to people from the northern, central, and southern interior of the province that attend the rally in Victoria with a priority being given to rigs to offset fuel and ferry costs.

“This rally is being organized to protest the old growth deferral and other recent forest policies that are damaging the future of forest communities. Our future in forestry, and as a forest based community are at risk of drying up, and we must stand up to ensure our voices are heard and our children have a future,” Rensby told Lakes District News.

“We are asking Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Katrine Conroy to put a pause on the old growth deferral process. As well as to put a panel together that includes voices of our Indigenous partners, industry, workers, unions, foresters, biologists. There needs to be a balance. Not a panel stacked with environmental non-governmental organizations with an agenda. No one wants to get the balance between environmental and economics right more than local residents,” Rensby stated on the fundraising page.

Lakes District News asked Rensby if there are concerns about public perception of holding a truck convoy and rally given the current situation in Ottawa, as well as potential problems with distributing the funds.

“It’s completely fair to say that, and that perception is definitely a major concern, which is why I put those ground rules in the GoFundMe and we are going to enforce them,” he replied. The ground rules in reference state that every rig of vehicle must register, occupants must act professionally, no racist, radical or controversial signs or symbols are allowed, and all occupants must follow safety procedures that will be provided. Our focus is forestry alone and we’re telling people that if they have other issues to use other mediums,” said Rensby.

“In terms of the GoFundMe we have everything set up for that, people are registering their vehicle or logging truck, we’re taking down their information and they will be null and void if people break the rules. Everyone who registers gets a fair share,” he continued.

Rensby went on to say that he’ll be one of the main contact points for distribution of the funds, and that fairness is paramount.

According to Rensby, a few thousand attendees are expected at the rally, which is being organized through the group Stand Up B.C.-Forestry and the B.C. forestry alliance.

Rensby’s online fundraiser for the event has a donation goal set at $10,000, and can be found by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/interior-forestry-convoy.

The convoy and rally is scheduled to embark on Feb. 21 and take place in Victoria on Feb. 22. More info on the rally can be found at the B.C. Forestry Alliance or Stand Up B.C.-Forestry Facebook page.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

