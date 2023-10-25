2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce held their annual Business Excellence Awards on Oct. 21 at the Tweedsmuir Rod & Gun Club. The night was a fun filled night with Black Jack and Roulette tables for entertainment. Appy hour started at 6 p.m. with awards commencing after 7 p.m. A delicious dinner was served by the Office Pub & Grill and the rest of the night the crowd was entertained by a band from Vanderhoof call Cosmic Hazard. (L-R) The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Doug Montaldi owner of Marmon Financial. Montaldi has been in business for 45 years and had many accolades over the years. Customer Service went to Burns Lake Automotive, Resource Industry Award went to the Tahtsa Group, Professional Service Award went to North Point Studio, Indigenous Business of the Year went to Burns Lake Native Development Corporation, Retail Business of the Year went to Woods N Water Recreation, Paul Sandercott Business of the Year went to Wild Roots Flowers and Gifts. Not in attendance – Customer Service Employee of the Year went to Riley Jubinville from P&B Feeds Outstanding New Business of the Year went to The Mountpress Juice Cafe, Not-for-Profit Service Club went to the Lakes District Museum, Leisure& Hospitality went to Takysie Resort. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

 

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA

Previous story
Diagnosed at 39, B.C. breast cancer survivor pushes for lower screening age
Next story
Teen fatally struck by vehicle in Kelowna now a homicide

Just Posted

Members of the Gitxaala Nation, including Chief Councillor Linda Innes, front right, march to B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 3, 2023. The refusal of Justice Alan Ross to enforce UNDRIP laws is one of the decisions the First Nations is appealing. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Gitxaała First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

It’s official. The commanding officer of the Terrace RCMP detachment is now an Inspector. Terry Gillespie has been promoted from the rank of Staff Sergeant. (Staff photo)
Terrace RCMP detachment now has an inspector in charge

Suspected drugs, weapons seized in Thornhill raid

2023 Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce BEA
Burns Lake District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards