Burns Lake dog park construction to start soon

The Burns Lake dog park is set to be built on the grounds of the old Dick Schritt Ball Park. (Blair McBride photo)

The Burns Lake dog park plan is moving ahead, and construction is scheduled to begin soon.

The park idea was originally floated in January by Lynn Synotte, Nicole Gerow and Tracey Payne and that group has partnered with the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS). It will be built on the old Dick Schritt Ball Park site, near the CN Railway line.

In joining up with LAFS, the non-profit society can sponsor funding proposals for the park and would be in charge of operating it.

“The LAFS subcommittee has determined we have the funds and in-kind donations necessary to complete the first stage of the project and are in talks with the contractor to begin construction,” Synotte told Lakes District News.

A total of $14,000 has been set aside for the park since April, with $5,000 confirmed by the Bulkley Valley Credit Union and Rotary Club of Burns Lake, $3,000 by LAFS and $1,000 from private businesses.

However, the group’s application to the Nechako-Kitimat Development Fund (NKDF) for in-kind funding was not successful. That amount would have secured about one-third of the costs of the $62,000 project.

“The projects that were successful were more focused on economic development,” said Synotte about approved applications to the NKDF.

The park is planned to be 250 feet by 145 feet in area. It would be bounded by a four-foot tall chain link fence that is estimated to cost $10,000.

An entry gate will be installed and one side of the park will face Francois Lake Drive.

The park committee wants to plant shrubs and trees at the site and for that around $3,000 has been budgeted.

They also want to install wooden signage and a water fountain and have asked the village council to help with those costs. The council has said it would consider the request.

A planned information kiosk at the park would list the park rules and provide information for pet owners.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

