The EV charger location will be moved to the south of the parking lot once construction is completed. (Blair McBride photo)

Burns Lake EV charging stations out-of-order

The level 3 charging station’s arrival not scheduled

The Village of Burns Lake’s EV charging stations have been disconnected and will only be available once the paving and construction work of the downtown parking lot is completed.

The charging station that was installed in 2006, was made free-to-use last year, to encourage travellers and tourists to stop by and recharge their vehicles. However, when travellers stopped by this year, they reported to the PlugShare site that there was no EV charging station despite a sign indicating otherwise.

When Lakes District News asked the village about the status of the EV charging stations, village’s Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing wrote back saying, “There are no Village of Burns Lake EV charging stations working in Burns Lake. We disconnected the Level 2 EV charging station due to the reconstruction the downtown parking lot.”

Worthing also said that once the project is completed, the station, which was disconnected earlier this spring, in March, will be reconnected in a new location, at the south end of the parking lot. The parking lot is expected to be completed in “the next few weeks” however, she said that this would entirely depend on the weather and paving company’s schedule.

The village has also been hoping to get a Level 3 charging station in the downtown parking lot. BC Hydro and the village entered an agreement to install a Level 3 EV charging station. However, due to Covid restrictions, there has been a significant delay in installation of the station.

“Due to BC Hydro’s restrictions regarding Covid-19 we are uncertain when the Level 3 charging station will be installed and operational,” said Worthing.

A single Level 3 machine costs $200,000 and under the agreement BC Hydro would be contributing $50,000 while the rest will come from federal grants. The charging station itself would not cost the village however, usage of the station would not be free, unlike the Level 2 charging station.

“Typically Level 3 Stations are a user pay system as they are considerably faster,” said Worthing.

An upgrade to the existing Level 2 charging station has also been on the village’s agenda for a while however, there is no date yet on when this would actually happen. The village is hoping that ChangeNorth will receive a grant funding that would help upgrade the existing Level 2 station.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo
Next story
Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Just Posted

Highway of Tears memorial totem pole to be raised on Kitsumkalum territory west of Terrace

Totem pole will stand overlooking the Skeena river, providing place for families to visit, remember

Houston RCMP search for man, woman

Concerned for their well-being following July 20 report

CGL claims to have 80 per cent local hires at Section 6 and 7 for pipeline

Urges local indigenous and non-indigenous community to apply

Road construction at Six Mile in full swing

The road construction of new traffic lanes for Six Mile west of… Continue reading

Burns Lake EV charging stations out-of-order

The level 3 charging station’s arrival not scheduled

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Driver offers cash to be infected with COVID-19

The man hung around a Langley City business until police asked him to leave

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Dual Canadian-U.S. citizens face hostile reception on Vancouver Island

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

A 7.4 earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

Most Read