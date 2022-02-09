Burns Lake family seeking donor help

Mary Lawley, pictured here before her diagnosis, has been seeking a kidney donor since 2019 due to kidney failure. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

A local family is seeking help finding a kidney donor for their mother, Mary Lawley, who was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2019.

Acording to Lawley‘s daughter Barb Patrick, she’s been on dialysis since shortly after her diagnosis, and has had several life threatening scares due to the fact that she’s a diabetic.

“My mother has been home since the pandemic began, she is at risk, and we’ve almost lost her a few times,” said Patrick. “Her glomerular filtration rate was at 45 at the time of her diagnosis, it’s now down to just five so we’re desperate,” she continued.

A glomerular filtration rate is a measure of how well a person’s kidney filters blood. Anything below 60 is considered kidney disease, and anything under 15 is considered kidney failure.

Lawley has been on donors lists since her diagnosis, but the family says they’ve yet to get any calls. Her blood type is O positive. The family is asking anyone in the community for any help they can get in this matter.

“Pleas help us so that my mother can enjoy all the activities that she has been robbed from, an continue living a long and healthy life,” said Patrick.

If you would like to help, Patrick’s sister Charlene can be contacted 250-251-0512.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.