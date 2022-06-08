Burns Lake Farmers Market

June 6 saw the first farmers market in Burns Lake. The market is organized by the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce and manager Randi Amendt said, “It’s awesome we have already nine vendors and lots more signed up to join soon.” Vendors so far are Shirley Barkman baking, RDBN, The Table Guy (Evalt and Luella Miller), Utopian Dream Creations, AG2BB Catering, Bubba Lu’s, Clover Fields Apiaries and Blue Rose Soap. The market happens every Friday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. in the chamber parking lot. If you are interested in becoming a vendor call Randi at 250-692-3773. (T-B) Ann Martens who is a long time vendor selling her delicious baked goods and Alissa Kristiansen – Blue Rose Soap from Vanderhoof. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)