The Burns Lake Farmer’s Market is held June through August every Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Burns Lake Chamber of Commerce parking lot. So far this year the market has been a huge success with more and more vendors attending each week. If you interested in being a vendor, contact the chamber at 250-692-3773. (L-R) Mountpress Juice Cafe and Ellie’s Electric Kreations (EEK) (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)