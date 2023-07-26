The Burns Lake Farmer’s Market is every Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it goes until Aug. 25. it is located at Hwy. 16 at the Burns Lake Chamber parking lot. There is still time to become a vener so if you are interested stop by or contact the Burns Lake Chamber for more information or visit www.burnslakechamber.com/market. And don't forget the chamber sells hard ice cream in many flavours. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Farmer’s Market in full swing

The Burns Lake Farmer’s Market is every Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and it goes until Aug. 25. Stop by and find local goodies – it is located at Hwy. 16 at the Burns Lake Chamber parking lot. There is still time to become a vendor so if you are interested stop by or contact the Burns Lake Chamber for more information or visit www.burnslakechamber.com/market. The Southside Farmers Market has started also and runs Fridays and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. Don’t forget the chamber sells hard ice cream in many flavours stop in for some today. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

