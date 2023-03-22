Burns Lake Fire Department awards

(L-R) The Burns Lake Fire Rescue held their annual awards and banquet night. Several awards were presented to members of the department including Brian Brinkhurst – 30-year Federal Exemplary Service Medal, the Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Dirk Hofer, The Rookie of the Year award went to Mitch Kingscote. Fire Chief Robert Krause 35-year Provincial Long Service Medal. Mayor Henry Wiebe was on hand to present some awards. Also presented seven additional members of the department with the NFPA 1001 firefighting certificates, recognizing completion of their fire training. Keith Stecko receved Office of the Fire Commissioner and Travis Warkentin received a 10 Year Service plaque. (Leone McHugh photos/Lakes District News)