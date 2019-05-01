Burns Lake gets $100,000 in rural dividend grant

Burns Lake has been awarded with $100,000 in a Rural Dividend Grant, expected to be spent on a branding and marketing strategy to attract new visitors and residents. (Blair McBride photo)

The Village of Burns Lake has been awarded $100,000 out of the $1.2 million BC Rural Dividend Grant for 10 projects in the north.

The share for the village “builds on an economic diversification project from a previous Rural Dividend intake and includes installing murals and wooden signs to attract visitors,” the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) said in a news release on April 22.

The rural dividend grants help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities through capacity building, and workforce, business and community development.

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small towns throughout the province and the people who live in them,” said Doug Donaldson, FLNRORD minister.“Our government is getting results for people in small cities and towns in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”

Speaking to Lakes District News about the grant, Val Anderson, deputy corporate officer with the village said details of how the $100,000 would be spent will be known in the coming months.

“The details of the strategy will not be known until the project is completed. The essence of the project is to determine how to best market our community, which includes the development of a brand and a marketing strategy to effectively use limited resources to attract visitors and future residents.”

The design of the murals and signage, including when they would go up were not yet known, she said.

The $100,000 would include the art expenses and the branding and marketing strategy.

In January, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society and the local food bank were awarded almost $100,000 through the special circumstances provision of the Rural Dividend Program.

LOOK BACK: Family Enhancement Society gets almost $100,000 in grant funding

“We’re aware that some rural communities are facing difficulties in the aftermath of wildfire season and other challenges in the forest industry,” said Donaldson on Jan. 21. “We’ve prioritized certain project applications to help First Nations and rural communities ensure they remain healthy and economically viable places to live and raise families.”

The special circumstances stream includes $4.6 million in grants to support 23 applicants as they respond to economic challenges resulting from the loss of a main employer or the effects of natural disasters.

With the current round of dividend grants, $100,000 can go to single applicant projects, and up to $500,000 can go to partnership projects.

Province-wide the Rural Dividend Program will give almost $19 million in 153 single applicant and partnership project grants to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations.

The provincial government has pledged to extend the $25-million per-year Rural Dividend Program to 2021-22.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter

