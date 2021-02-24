Ellie Jones. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake gets a new Lakes Literacy coordinator

Former coordinator, Jennifer Petersen resigns after roughly 10 years

Lakes Literacy in Burns Lake has seen a change in leadership earlier this February, with a new literacy coordinator taking the reigns.

Ellie Jones, who has taken over as literacy coordinator from Jennifer Petersen, started in her new position in the second week of February. Petersen, who has become a familiar name for families in Burns Lake, has resigned from the position after nine and a half years.

“These past years have been such an amazing experience for me. I am so grateful for all that I learned, all that I was able to do and all the amazing people I met. Literacy will always be a passion for me,” said Petersen.

During her time, Petersen worked on and even started several initiatives targeting literacy such as the W.O.W. bus, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, community story walks, ‘Give a Book/Take a Book’ shelves throughout the community, and the partnerships with schools and community organizations to develop literacy initiatives. Jones, intends to continue working on these programs to start with.

Jones, who moved to Burns Lake in 2019 from central Vancouver Island with her husband and two kids, has experience working mainly as a coordinator of children’s programs through faith-based non-profit organizations, which included initiatives such as summer literacy day-camps and weekly puppet shows in community parks.

“Over the last two years, I’ve observed and appreciated the work that Jennifer has done through Lakes Literacy and have often thought about how I could get involved and contribute in some way,” she said. “I am excited to now be in the position of coordinating programs that support literacy enrichment in our community and working to ensure these efforts are sustained and strengthened.”

Jones envisions expanding upon the literacy initiatives through initiatives such as creating story walks in locations like the community garden, Rod Reid Trail and Kager Lake, and developing upon the summer programs. She also hopes to continue with the Fostering Literacy tutoring program in some capacity as well, depending on funding opportunities and COVID-19 restrictions in schools.

Jones also emphasized that in terms of programming, Lakes Literacy is dependent upon donations and grants such as the funding from the Rotary Club of Burns Lake and the early childhood development committee, as well as private donors for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the funding from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union for the story walks.

“These are amazing examples of our community coming together to support children and families through literacy development. I would be glad to connect with anyone interested in helping our efforts, whether by a monetary donation or donation of books or toys – new or used,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Deane Gorsline, is a former Burns Lake resident who has been diagnosed with ALS. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
ALS Action Canada group ropes in political leaders

Hopes to get more support and ultimately better treatment options for Canadians

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Decker Lake Elementary School’s exposure incident was from Dec. 3, 2020 to Dec. 4, 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
School attendance improves, as cases go down

Decker Lake Elementary school had the most recent COVID exposure incident in January

There has been an increase in workers staying at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, from 49 workers post-holiday break to 93 workers by end of January. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal GasLink gets a nod to increase workforce from 963 to 2,787 people

One new COVID case in section 1 of the pipeline identified; no lodge affected

Black water. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Village responds swiftly to water main break

Upcoming water treatment plant to help resolve unclean water issues

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

WKE students during winter carnival 2021. (Cordell Ware photo/Lakes District News)
WKE students enjoy Winter Carnival 2021 in Burns Lake

Last week, students of the William Konkin Elementary school in Burns Lake,… Continue reading

Jake eating pancake, Francois Lake Elementary. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Francois Lake Elementary’s Valentines’ day breakfast

Francois Lake elementary’s annual pancake breakfast event for Valentine’s day was extra… Continue reading

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

Most Read