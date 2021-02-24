Burns Lake gets a new Lakes Literacy coordinator

Lakes Literacy in Burns Lake has seen a change in leadership earlier this February, with a new literacy coordinator taking the reigns.

Ellie Jones, who has taken over as literacy coordinator from Jennifer Petersen, started in her new position in the second week of February. Petersen, who has become a familiar name for families in Burns Lake, has resigned from the position after nine and a half years.

“These past years have been such an amazing experience for me. I am so grateful for all that I learned, all that I was able to do and all the amazing people I met. Literacy will always be a passion for me,” said Petersen.

During her time, Petersen worked on and even started several initiatives targeting literacy such as the W.O.W. bus, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, community story walks, ‘Give a Book/Take a Book’ shelves throughout the community, and the partnerships with schools and community organizations to develop literacy initiatives. Jones, intends to continue working on these programs to start with.

Jones, who moved to Burns Lake in 2019 from central Vancouver Island with her husband and two kids, has experience working mainly as a coordinator of children’s programs through faith-based non-profit organizations, which included initiatives such as summer literacy day-camps and weekly puppet shows in community parks.

“Over the last two years, I’ve observed and appreciated the work that Jennifer has done through Lakes Literacy and have often thought about how I could get involved and contribute in some way,” she said. “I am excited to now be in the position of coordinating programs that support literacy enrichment in our community and working to ensure these efforts are sustained and strengthened.”

Jones envisions expanding upon the literacy initiatives through initiatives such as creating story walks in locations like the community garden, Rod Reid Trail and Kager Lake, and developing upon the summer programs. She also hopes to continue with the Fostering Literacy tutoring program in some capacity as well, depending on funding opportunities and COVID-19 restrictions in schools.

Jones also emphasized that in terms of programming, Lakes Literacy is dependent upon donations and grants such as the funding from the Rotary Club of Burns Lake and the early childhood development committee, as well as private donors for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and the funding from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union for the story walks.

“These are amazing examples of our community coming together to support children and families through literacy development. I would be glad to connect with anyone interested in helping our efforts, whether by a monetary donation or donation of books or toys – new or used,” she said.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

