Burns Lake gets FireSmart

Katy Burkholder poses at the FireSmart event in Burns Lake on May 11. (Blair McBride photo)

Burns Lake residents joined a FireSmart event on May 11 for Burns Lake Wildfire Preparedness Day and helped remove potentially combustible debris from a grassy hill along Carroll St. The twigs, dead branches and logs can pose wildfire risks. The FireSmart program is mainly aimed at homes but the group used the hill as a demonstration of how to make areas close to fences and homes safer. Jesse Bird, chair of the Burns Lake FireSmart committee and wife Katy Burkholder joined the safety effort. (Blair McBride photos)

Jesse Bird, chair of the Burns Lake FireSmart committee cuts up old branches for removal, on May 11. (Blair McBride photo)