Burns Lake girl donates birthday fund to animal welfare

Morgan Jamie Macdonald, 8, a student of Grassy Plains school, donated her birthday fund of over $150 to the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) . Earlier this year, her sister Taylor, who will be graduating from Lakes District Secondary School, also donated her birthday funds to LAFS. “We have been friends with Valerie and Alistair for many many years and helped with spay and neuter clinics over the years. Both girls love animals – both the wild and the pets and wanted to help,” said Monika Eriksen, their mother. (Monika Eriksen photo/Lakes District News)