The Burns Lake girls basketball team from Lakes District Secondary School played against the Score in this game was 41 – 16 for the Vanderhoof Vikettes (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)
The Burns Lake girls basketball team from Lakes District Secondary School played against the Score in this game was 41 – 16 for the Vanderhoof Vikettes (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)
The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents
Over 100 residents have used rebate program since 2006
Regional district commits $40,000 to support the project
New analysis to support request for revenue-sharing deal
NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night
Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use
The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas
In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving
The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations
Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses
Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver
RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday
No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC
Air Force commander Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger praised the new aircraft
Atlantic salmon can compete with wild Pacific salmon for food and habitat, as well as spread parasites and viruses
The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents
The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations
Several provinces saw restaurant and bar sales decline
NORAD is keeping an eye on the most important man of the night
In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving